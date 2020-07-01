Paris Jackson Opens Up About Her Sexuality And Challenges: 'I Was A Little Conflicted'

Recently, late music legend Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson opened up about her sexuality and the challenges she faced in life during a Facebook Watch docu-series: Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn. The 22-year-old young musician shared details about her life while growing up with her sexual identity and also the kind of repercussions she faced during her childhood. The singer even thanked her father for being her constant support during her upbringing after knowing the reality.

Paris Jackson opens up about her sexuality

Paris spoke about her sexual orientation in the clip and explained that understanding her sexuality was a tedious and challenging task. In the June 30 episode, Paris disclosed that "I thought I’d end up marrying a chick. I’ve dated more women than men, been with more chicks. The public only knows about three long-term relationships I’ve been with and they’ve been with men. The public doesn’t know about, like, most of the relationships I’ve been in." She even recalled that 'I used to stare at a magazine of a woman too hard. I’m very lucky to have that, especially so young, eight or nine. Not many children have that experience.'

However, the musician admitted that more than anyone else, her father and pop icon Michael was the first one to understand about his daughter's feelings and said that he would tease her of the same like he used to tease her brothers. "I think he felt the energy and he would tease me the same way he’d tease my brothers like asking them about their girlfriends."

Paris then in the clip offers an explanation regarding her sexual identity and said that "I say I’m gay because I guess I am, but I wouldn’t consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women, I’ve dated a man that had a vagina. It has nothing to do what’s in your pants, it’s literally like, what are you like as a person." In the clip, the singer also revealed that homosexuality is a taboo in the black community. Currently, the young musician is in a relationship with Gabriel Glenn, whom she calls her "home". She also expressed her happiness in the clip over meeting someone whom she can rely on completely.

