Parth Samthaan To Walk Out Of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' For Other Commitments?

Parth Samthaan recently began shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, after he tested negative for Covid-19. However, reports suggest that the actor has now decided to walk out of the show to concentrate on other projects. Fans have already taken to Twitter and expressed that they will miss him on the show.

Parth Samthaan to quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

As per a report of Pinkvilla, Parth Samthaan has decided to walk off from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as he wants to focus on his health and other projects. A source close to the portal stated that Parth wants to direct his attention towards the other projects he is in talks with. The source also added that Ekta Kapoor has been trying to persuade Parth to continue, however, the actor has expressed his wish to walk out.

Adding to this, the source also said that the production team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has already started to consider actors to step in Parth's shoes. However, the team is finding it difficult, revealed the source. During a live session with the same entertainment portal, Parth had once opened up about a Bollywood project. Meanwhile, Parth Samthaan or the makers of the show have not made an official statement about his exit.

Parth Samthaan's fans flocked to Twitter and expressed disappointment about the same. A user wrote, "I hope this is just a rumour.... Can't imagine KZK2 without Parth.... will miss u badly." Another fan wrote, "Always with you my boy best of luck for ur upcoming projects."

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast

The cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 recently welcomed Karan Patel, who replaced Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj in the show. Meanwhile, after Hina Khan's exit, Aamna Sharif stepped into her shoes to play the role of Komolika. Actor Akash Jagga entered the show recently. He plays the role of Kaushik, Kuki's love interest in the series.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay updates

As per the recent episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag is baffled because he keeps thinking why Shivani has agreed to marry Ronit. He also warns Prerna and Shivani to undo their decision, but in vain. Komolika, on the other hand, learns about Prerna's attachment towards Samidha. She tries to dig out more information about the little girl.

