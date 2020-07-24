'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' Actor Parth Samthaan Tests COVID Negative, Fans Are Relieved

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan, who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 12, recently tested negative for the virus. He had been quarantining himself at home and following the guidelines provided by BMC. Elated fans took to their social media expressing happiness at the news and wish a speedy recovery.

Parth Samthaan's COVID-19 test is negative

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Parth Samthaan revealed that his COVID-19 test finally came back negative. He was said to have contracted the disease after returning to the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. However, he had mild symptoms and hence, was at home, in quarantine.

As soon as the news hit the internet, happy fans of Parth took to Twitter to share their relief and happiness. They also wished a speedy recovery for the actor while some kept asking when will he be back on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 where he plays Anurag Basu. Take a look at the reactions:

BEST NEWS OF TODAY! 😭🙏🏻

THANK YOU GOD. REALLY THANK YOU! I'm so Relieved Boo @LaghateParth 😭. Can you please now come and post something? It's been days, and I miss you so much ❤️🤧

You're a Fighter baby #ParthSamthaan. https://t.co/DZNQeMFuHs — Piyaliii ✴️ (@ChaiiKiPiyaliii) July 23, 2020

Hope u r taking good care of urself.. Ab jo tum recover ho rahe ho to tumse rqst hai ab sabse uper khud ki health ko rakho. Be selfish N u don't have to adjust always as per others convenience..



Remember, U r very precious for ur family n fans#ParthSamthaan #GetWellSoonParth — Shalmali (@Shalmal51237113) July 24, 2020

#AnuragBasu = The Heart and The Soul of #KasautiiZindagiiKay.

The Show is Lifeless Without our #ParthSamthaan 💯



That's the tweet..✋

And this is the reality 💥@LaghateParth Take your time..your health is most important to us..Take care Precious, ALLAH Bless you!! 😇💜❤ pic.twitter.com/tSySh0HvSw — Parth Samthaan❤Fanclub (@Parths_squad_FC) July 24, 2020

Insta on kr hi liye ho to kuch post b kr do plss.... We r wating for ur official cnfrmation. plsssss...🙏🙏♥️♥️♥️ @LaghateParth #ParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/eiBrAhDPDm — Sweta (@Sweta02003251) July 24, 2020

On July 12, Parth took to social media to confirm that he was tested positive for coronavirus. He informed his fans about it and urged everyone who had been in close proximity to him to get tested. He had also thanked the BMC for their support and asked everyone to be safe.

Post his COVID-19 test coming positive, other Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast like Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Karan Patel Shubhaavi Choksey, and Aamna Sharif were also tested. Luckily their tests were all negative. They had also taken to their social media accounts to confirm the same.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 makers have decided to tweak the plotline to accommodate Parth's absence due to his health. According to reports, his character, Anurag Basu will be excluded from the show for a few days. However, although he has tested negative, it seems it will be a while before Parth returns on set.

An insider had reported to a daily portal that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor had already shot a few episodes before his diagnosis. Now it'll be shown that Anurag Basu is away from the city on business and thus excluded from the plot. Parth Samthaan will be tested again on July 26 but it is unlikely that he will return to the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 before August.

