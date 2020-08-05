After Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan Resumes Shoot For 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'

Although fans were happy that Parth Samthaan had recovered from his Coronavirus infection, they were eager to know when the actor would resume shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. According to reports of SpotBoye, the actor went to the sets today and reprised his role of Anurag Basu. Still from the shoot went viral as fans became excited at the news. Here's what this is about.

Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu returns to sets

After a gap of almost 25 days, Parth Samthaan resumed shooting for Kausatii Zindagii Kay 2 at Klick Nixon Studios. A source informed the entertainment portal that he arrived at around 11 am and started shooting for scenes individually with co-stars Shubhaavi Choksey and Pooja Banerjee (his mother and sister on the show respectively). Parth was seen sporting a blue shirt with a navy blue waistcoat.

Image credit: parthian_aakruti11 Instagram

Earlier, on July 12, Parth Samthaan had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. He was in home quarantine for 14 days at his Goregaon residence. Although he tested negative for the second swab test, he still kept himself in quarantine and later moved to Pune on July 28 to be with his mother. This had also created a fair share of controversy with even FIRs lodged against him for apparently flouting the BMC norms. However, all seems sorted now.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 updates

Meanwhile, the rest of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast had also undergone swab test. Although everyone else tested negative, Amna Shariff (Komolika) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna) chose to shoot from their home. However, according to reports, both have returned on the sets again.

In other news, Parth Samthaan's absence from the sets was managed by showing that his character, Anurag Basu had gone away on a business trip without informing anyone. A scene showed that his mobile phone had also got damaged and he kept it that way to remain out of contact with his family and scheming wife, Komolika. However, everyone worried about his well-being including Prerna who currently hates him according to current developments in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 plot.

Image credits: parthian_aakruti11 Instagram, Erica Fernandes Instagram

