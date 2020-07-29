Parth Samthaan To Resume Shooting 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Next Week Post COVID Recovery

Parth Samthaan, who is known for his performance in the television show titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay, recently tested COVID-19 negative after the actor was quarantined for a couple of days . Samthaan was earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and he had isolated himself. The actor informed the news of him being tested positive for COVID-19 on his social media and also thanked his fans for their support. After his second test, which came out as negative, Parth Samthaan is now set to resume shooting for his show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the next week. Read on to know more details:

Parth Samthaan to resume shooting next week

According to reports of an entertainment portal, Parth Samthaan, who is currently spending quality time with his family in Pune, will be resuming shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay the next week. The date, however, has not been disclosed yet.

Parth Samthaan, earlier in the month of July, tested positive for COVID-19. He took to Instagram and shared the news of contracting the virus. Sharing a selfie, Parth Samthaan wrote, ''Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care 😇''. Check out the post shared by Parth Samthaan:

Just two days ago, the actor shared the news that he has been tested negative for COVID-19. Samthaan shared a post on Instagram that reads, ''As you all know by now...My reports are negative & I feel much better. Thank you all for keeping me in your prayers...Thanks a ton. God bless you'.' Have a look at the post:

