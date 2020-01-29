Patrick J. Adams And Troian Bellisario's Love Story And Adorable Pictures

Patrick J. Adams is a popular Canadian actor and director who is widely known for his role as Mike Ross in the hit series, Suits. Patrick is also known for his photography and love for his wife, Troian Bellisario. The pair made quite some news with their wedding announcements back in 2016.

Troian Bellisario is an American actor who gained huge fame with her role as Spencer Hastings in the hit TV show, Pretty Little Liars. Together, Patrick and Troian have taken over the internet with not just their pictures but also with their baby girl, Aurora Adams. Listed below are some of Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams's best pictures.

READ:Harvey Specter Is The Ultimate New York City Guide For Your Next Trip

Troian Bellisario's Instagram: Here's the love story and cute pictures of the couple

READ:Donna Paulsen From 'Suits' Is The Queen Of Wit & Here Are Quotes To Prove It

READ:Sex Education Season 2: Is Isaac The Roadblock In Otis And Maeve's Love Story? - Spoilers

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams had a quirky Bohemian wedding and Troian took to her Instagram to share their love story. Bellisario explains in her caption of the post titled 'Fort Day' as to how 8 years ago, Patrick J. Adams invited her home and they sat in a fort with no phones and pancakes and that is where it all began.

Later, the fort grew into many more things until one day, in the same fort, Patrick J. Adams asked Troian Bellisario to marry him. Today, the couple is happily married. They have a beautiful daughter and they believe the long distance and the struggle were all indeed worth it.

READ:Nati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story: Who Is Riya Shukla Aka Pinky? All You Need To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.