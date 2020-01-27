Donna Paulsen From 'Suits' Is The Queen Of Wit & Here Are Quotes To Prove It

If there is one character from the television series Suits that stands above the rest, it will obviously be Donna Paulsen. Fans of Suits believe she has been one of the most magnetic characters in the show. Donna Paulsen is played by Sarah Rafferty.

Donna shares great chemistry with Harvey Specter in the series. She can be the most loyal person among many other things. Donna Paulsen is sassy, witty, funny, confident, and a very strong woman.

She is not at all scared to stand her ground and will never let you take advantage of her. Donna Paulsen is a lot of things put together into one person and this wonderful sarcastic charismatic package is loved by the fans of the show.

Here are some of the memorable quotes by the amazing Donna Paulsen from Suits:

"A woman who wants nothing? I distrust that."

"I know people usually better than they know themselves."

"I'm not apologizing for who I am."

"You don't have my sympathies for being so damn stupid."

"I prefer to appear at the exact moment I'm needed."

"Sometimes, bitter memories become bittersweet, when you share them with a friend."

"I'm sorry I don't have a photographic memory but my brain is too busy being awesome."

"I'm Donna. I know everything."

"I don't appreciate limitations being placed on my beauty."

"Things will turn out the way they are supposed to."

"There's a time to be gentle and there's a time to be firm."

"Does a girl need a reason to look spectacular"

"Just because a person gives advice, doesn't mean that they have to follow that same advice"

“You’re weird. We’ll be friends.”

“The genius of Donna is everyday.”

