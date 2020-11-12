Patrick Mahomes Brother Flaunts Incredible Basketball Skills, NBA Fans Take Notice

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is arguably the most recognised athlete in the United States on Wednesday. From winning a Super Bowl to becoming the signing a $503 billion, 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes' stocks have risen exponentially in 2020. While Patrick is busy making a name for himself in the NFL, his younger brother, Jackson, is also turning heads up with his impressive skills on the basketball court.

Jackson Mahomes, a TikTok star with nearly a million followers, recently posted a video to the platform where he flaunted his insane hooping skills. The 20-year-old showed his stellar shooting ability from range, scoring several three-pointers from different parts of, what appeared, a half-sized backyard court. He even showed off his dribbling and did a move where he tossed a pass to himself off the backboard before slamming it home. He captioned the video, "Bruh why am I so cold, like I swear no one wants to play me."

Jackson Mahomes is better than 99% of NBA Twitter pic.twitter.com/2S0h1G0jmF — BoltsSZN (@DotsNCuts) November 11, 2020

Despite his apparent basketball skills, Jackson Mahomes might never be seen in the NBA, after he chose to make a career as an entertainer on social media over heading to college to develop his game. Jackson Mahomes was a high school basketball player in high school and even had the option to join a college to continue with his development. He eventually opted out of college and gave up the sport to pursue other avenues.

“I loved basketball, I played it for so long, but I wasn’t in love with it when I had the opportunity to go to college,” he told East Texas Sports Network in 2018. “So, after that, I was very, like, lonely, upset. I didn’t know what I was going to do with my life.”

Jackson Mahomes TikTok career

Always being recognised as the 'Patrick Mahomes brother', Jackson Mahomes recently opened up on how TikTok helped him escape his brother's shadow, who has established himself as a bonafide star in the world of American sports. “Growing up, in everything I did, it was always like, ‘Oh, look, it’s Patrick Mahomes’ brother,'” Jackson Mahomes said on a vlog posted to his YouTube channel.

“But ‘Jackson from TikTok’ means a lot to me because it was the first time in my life, whenever I decided to start doing TikTok and start creating content for all of you guys, that I was known not just as ‘Patrick Mahomes’ brother,’ but as ‘Jackson from TikTok.'”

Jackson Mahomes frequently posts clips with his brother and to-be sister-in-law, Brittany Matthews, to his TikTok handle. Jackson has also done cameos with other TikTok stars, most notably working alongside Charli D’Amelio, who has the largest following on the entire platform (86.7 million followers).

(Image Credits: Jackson Mahomes Instagram)