'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Is An Original Story & Not Game Adaptation Hints Patty Jenkins

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is an upcoming movie in the popular science fiction universe. It will be directed by Wonder Woman helmer Patty Jenkins. The title is known to many as a video game franchise and also has a few series of tie-in novels. However, the forthcoming film will not be an adaptation, and will instead focus on an original plot inspired by the games.

Patty Jenkins reveals Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie is not a video game adaptation

In a recent interview with IGN, Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins talked about her next project Star Wars: Rogue Squadron which was announced during Disney’s 2020 Investor Day by Lucasfilm. She said that there are doing something original with great influence from the games and the books. The filmmaker stated that there is a lot of things being acknowledged and understood about the greatness of all of those things. Jenkins confirmed that it is an original story and she is “so psyched” to do it.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron video game debuted in 1998. It featured Luke Skywalker’s team of top Rebel pilots taking on the Empire. The games had iconic starfighter battles seen in the original trilogy such as the Death Star trench run and the Battle of Hoth, along with original ones created for the players. The games gained the status of a classic for the fans. But they should expect Patty Jenkins to build a brand-new Star Wars: Rogue Squadron plot featuring new generation fighters.

The movie’s story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the sage into the future era of the galaxy. The film gets its title from the elite team founded by Luke Skywalker during an attack on the Mako-Ta space docks. The battle takes place between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back and is also seen in Star Wars #52.

The name was kept after Rogue One, the team of rebels who stole the Death Star plans in the 2016 movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Details about Star Wars: Rogue Squadron plot and cast are yet to be revealed. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theatres on Christmas 2023. Patty Jenkins will become the first woman to direct a Star Wars feature film.

