'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins Opens Up On Why She Doesn't Like Justice League

Patty Jenkins, who has directed the upcoming Wonder Woman movie titled Wonder Woman 1984, has had a long experience in making films and believes in putting forth her views in a straightforward manner. That is reflected in the dig that she has taken on Joss Whedon’s Justice League, which released in 2017. Jenkin has revealed that she is not a big fan of the film because of a certain reason. Have a look at the reason behind the dislike that Patty Jenkin has expressed for the film.

Patty Jenkins on why she does not like Joss Whedon’s Justice League

Patty Jenkins had directed the first Wonder Woman film with Gal Gadot as the lead in 2017. She has now come out in criticism of Joss Whedon's Justice League which saw Whedon altering certain parts of the film before it finally hit the theatres. Patty Jenkins spoke about her opinions on this film and said that Joss Whedon’s version “contradicted” her first Wonder Woman movie in several ways. She revealed in CinemaBlend's podcast ReelBlend that she initially knew where the character of Wonder Woman ends up in director Snyder’s cut of Justice League but there was a different version of the character in the final cut.

She has also talked about how the movie was trying to “turn one thing into another” and how the characters became hard for her to recognize. The Justice League review and box office collection both eventually showed a below-par performance. She has made sure to show due courtesy to Zack Snyder by saying that she does not want to contradict his films but that she herself needs to have her own version of that, something that Zack has been supportive of. While Patty Jenkins has approached her way of portraying Wonder Woman in her own way, she has taken Zack Snyder’s opinion on the character which is the reason behind why she did not change her character Diana’s costume.

The plot of Wonder Woman 1984 is based 66 years after the events shown in the first Wonder Woman movie. This movie will see her character living in solitude and will clash with the character of Maxwell Lord, played by Pedro Pascal. The movie will release on HBO Max on December 25.

