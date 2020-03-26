Patty Jenkins Reveals Why She Opted Out Of Working On 'Thor' Sequel; Read

Patty Jenkins is evidently one of the most known directors working in Hollywood right now. The director helmed the 2017 film Wonder Woman featuring Gal Gadot which earned her both critical and commercial success.

To those unaware, Wonder Woman is not the first comic book film Patty Jenkins has been associated with. The director was supposed to hold command of the 2013 film Thor: The Dark World which is reportedly considered one of the weakest films of the franchise. Now, Patty Jenkins has revealed why she left Thor: The Dark World.

Why did Patty Jenkins quit Thor sequel?

Patty Jenkins was speaking to a leading news daily in the USA where she was asked about walking away from the Thor: The Dark World film. Patty was quick to reveal that she believed she could not make a good film out of the script that Marvel was planning to go-ahead with.

Being a female director, Patty Jenkins believed that if the film failed, people would call it a failure of female directors and not her personal failure. She also revealed that it was the first time when she was fine with another director working on the film that she was associated with.

Patty talked about her departure from Thor: The Dark World in-depth, explaining that one cannot make a film they do not believe in.

Looking at the script of the film, the only reason left for Patty Jenkins to continue working on a project was to prove a point to people. But, she revealed that she wouldn't have proved anything if she hadn't succeeded. Thus, the director expressed that she is extremely grateful to not be a part of Thor: The Dark World.

Now, the director has her next release lined up for August 2020, titled Wonder Woman 1984, a sequel to the 2017 film.

We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then pic.twitter.com/85ykQ8x6NE — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 24, 2020

