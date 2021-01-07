Paul Bettany Expresses His Desire To Be In The MCU After 'WandaVision'

WandaVision cast has Paul Bettany reprising his role as Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He has received appreciation for his performances in the movies. Now as he will be making his Marvel series debut, the actor shared his thought on his future as the character.

Paul Bettany hopes to continue in the MCU after WandaVision

In a recent interview with SFX Magazine, via Comicbook.com, Paul Bettany expressed his desire of being a part of the MCU following WandaVision's debut on Disney Plus. He said that he loves playing the Vision. The actor stated that he would “absolutely love” to continue in some way, shape or form, in the universe. He mentioned that he loves the character and thinks that anything is possible which the viewers will know after watching the WandaVision plot.

Bettany asserted that the makers can break all kinds of rules. On WandaVision plot, he hinted that it is a “very rich” storytelling, and it is full of many opportunities to tell all sorts of different stories. He noted that he loves being involved in the MCU, and it’s been a ride of a lifetime for him.

Paul Bettany has been a part of the MCU since its dawn, just like Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark. Before physically appearing as the Vision, he voiced J.A.R.V.I.S. (Just A Rather Very Intelligent System), Stark’s personal AI system. The actor voiced the AI in Iron Man, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

He debuted as the Vision in Age of Ultron in the last half of the movie. Bettany then portrayed the character in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, with being killed in the latter project. His future in the MCU will be known by the fans after the upcoming Marvel series. There are questions about his existence in the WandaVision plot.

WandaVision cast includes Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlett Witch. It also features Kat Dennings making a comeback as Darcy Lewis, with Randall Park reprising Agent Jimmy Woo. Kathryn Hahn will make her MCU debut as the lead characters’ plucky neighbor, Agnes. Teyonah Parris will play the adult Monic Rambeau, a character that was first introduced in Captain Marvel.

Directed by Matt Shakman, the show will consist of nine-episodes. WandaVision plot is described as a blend of classic television and the MCU. It shows Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The series will premiere on Disney+ on January 15, 2021.

