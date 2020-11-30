Paul Bettany Reveals Practical Reason Of Filming 'WandaVision' In Front Of A Live Audience

WandaVision is one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus. It was revealed that a few episodes have been shot in classic sitcoms style and in front of a live audience. Now actor Paul Bettany disclosed how it helped the series.

WandaVision's practical reason behind filming in front of a live audience

In a recent conversation on ReelBlend Podcast, Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), explains a benefit that WandaVision had due to shooting in front of a live audience. He said "It was so much fun, and there was a practical reason for it, which is you're trying to have exactly the same production values as you would in one of the movies." The actor mentiond that, "So being able to shoot one episode in two days and really curtail the amount of time you're spending on those early episodes — and shooting them as they would have been shot in the 1950s, with three-camera setups and through sets that are built on a stage with an audience — you get through it really quickly. And then you're able to bank that time to shoot the action," he noted.

Paul Bettany shared his experience of filming WandaVision in an old-style. He said, "it was the best fun ever. I kind of thought, 'God, I've totally wasted my life. I should have been doing sitcoms all this time." The actor stated that, "It was so much fun. It was like being in summer stock [theater] or something, just running around backstage grabbing props or prob tables, and bumping into Kathryn Hahn as she's coming into the door at the right moment."

Watch the podcast here:

WandaVision casts Elizabeth Olsen reprising her role as Scarlett Witch / Wanda Maximoff. It also features Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, Kathryn Hahn, along with Fred Melamed, Debra Jo Rupp and Asif Ali. The show takes place after the event of Avenger: Endgame.

Created by Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision plot show the two leads as they live their ideal suburban life but soon starts to suspect that things are not as they seem. It will be the first MCU series in Phase Four and has generated good hype among the fans. The show will be streaming on Disney+ from January 15, 2020.

