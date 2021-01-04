WandaVision's Latest Footage Has Its First-ever Avengers References; Watch

WandaVision is an upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus. It features Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlett Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. Fans have been excited about the show and now it has received its first-ever Avengers reference in a new clip.

New WandaVision footage has Avengers reference and superheroes in top hats

The makers have dropped a fresh WandaVision footage giving a sneak peek. It has Wanda saying that people are on the verge of discovering their secret, hinting that they are hiding a new place or a reality. Shortly after that Kathryn Hahn as Agnes exclaims, “You’re the Avengers!” brings the superhero team’s name up for the first time. It acknowledges their life before the series takes place. At some point, Wanda will be seen donning a new suit and using her powers. There is no information on whether Vision is actually alive or just an illusion.

"We are an unusual couple." 📺 ✨ @wandavision, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming Jan. 15 on @DisneyPlus. #WatchOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/7YCuMLmL0p — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) January 1, 2021

In another WandaVision footage, the “unusual couple” are seen enjoying their new romantic life. They are living in the suburbs of Westview and even has two children. Vision and Wanda appear wearing top hats as they might be putting on a stage show for the people. Teyonah Parris is also seen as Monic Rambeau joining the WandaVision cast. The new sneak peeks are making fans more excited for the upcoming Marvel series.

A visionary new era arrives! #WandaVision, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming Jan. 15 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ILOq017Dne — WandaVision (@wandavision) January 1, 2021

Welcome to Westview 🏠 #WandaVision, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming Jan. 15 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/h9paE5d9Lu — WandaVision (@wandavision) December 25, 2020

WandaVision cast has Kat Dennings making a comeback as Darcy Lewis from Thor and Thor: The Dark World. Randall Park reprises his role as Agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp. Kathryn Hahn will make her MCU debut as a plucky neighbor, along with Teyonah Parris who will portray the adult Monica Rambeau, who was introduced in Captain Marvel.

The show takes place after the event of Avenger: Endgame. It will depict the two leads as they live their ideal suburban life but soon starts to suspect that things are not as they seem. There are several questions regarding the series, especially how Vision can come to life after his death in the movie. Plot details are kept under wraps.

Directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision has Jac Shaeffer serving as head writer. It is said to consists of six episodes. The show has been delayed due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. It will arrive on Disney+ on January 15, 2021, being the first MCU series and kick-starting its Phase Four.

