Paul McCartney Honours Late Wife With A Vegetarian Christmas Feast

The Beatles legendary singer, Paul McCartney along with his daughter Stella McCartney honours her late mother, Linda with a vegetarian feast which has become their Christmas tradition. Linda and Paul met in the year 1967. She soon converted The Beatles singer to a vegetarian which initially seemed like a problem at Christmas because there was no turkey to carve. The actor said he misses things such as barbecuing and slicing the roast which was revealed to a news publishing house by the actor himself. Read more to know what exactly does Paul McCartney do when he turns vegetarian.

Paul McCartney's gesture

Currently, the duo has a vegetarian roast made from mushroom duxelles straight from the vegetarian range of foods Linda launched in the year 1991. Stella still tries to keep her mum's "legacy alive" each Christmas by making this special vegetarian roast. When asked about Paul’s thought on this particular topic he said, she was so ahead of her time. He also said that the cool thing about Linda is that she would challenge someone about eating meat, but she had this very charming way of doing it, so it never became an argument. Thus the fans are really happy to see the father-daughter honouring their beloved wife and mother respectively. Read more to see some fan reactions to Linda McCartney’s death.

Fan reactions

21 years ago today we lost the amazing Linda McCartney. Definitely one of the reasons why I went vegan in the fact that her food range is available in Torpoint. Still use a couple of her cookbooks today. Thanks Linda ❤️ #lindamccartney #thelovelylinda #hero pic.twitter.com/JuqRuIAcJD — Nigel Ⓥ official (@nigel4036) April 17, 2019

It was 50 years ago today:



Paul & Linda McCartney, along with their daughters Mary & Heather, appeared on the cover of Life magazine.#PaulMcCartney #LindaMcCartney #TheBeatles #PaulMcCartneyandWings pic.twitter.com/3EfSKE6NuP — All McCartney (@allmccartneypod) November 7, 2019

#LindaMcCartney passed 21 years ago Wednesday, but she will never be forgotten. She was a warm and beautiful soul, and without her strong advice, I might not have married my wife and we might never have had our sons pictured here with her love. #TheLovelyLindaForever pic.twitter.com/WF45fkqgEa — David Wild (@Wildaboutmusic) April 17, 2019

