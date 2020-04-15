Paul McCartney Speaks About Coronavirus & Asks China To Stop "medieval" Bat Eating

The spread of coronavirus has affected the entire globe, keeping everyone inside their houses to obey the lockdown. The spread of COVID-19 virus was extremely sudden, and it was not long ago that the WHO announced this infection to be pandemic. Paul MacCartney is a popular musician who is also a long-time supporter of animal rights. The star spoke to a news publishing house in the same context. The musician blamed the exotic Chinese "wet" markets as the original source of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more to know what Paul McCartney had to say.

Paul McCartney speaks up about China's "wet" markets

The Beatles member Paul McCartney spoke to a news publishing house and discussed his views about the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. It is said that scientists think a "wet" market in Wuhan, China — where live and dead creatures like bats are sold as food and for alleged medicinal purposes — is mostly the source of the coronavirus that caused COVID-19. The musician said that he really hopes that this disaster will make the Chinese government see the real problem here and suggested that they have really got to get super hygienic around these markets.

Paul also mentioned that whoever is responsible for the ongoing crisis is at war with the world and itself. Paul also passed a controversial comment by says that “They might as well be, you know, letting off atomic bombs because this is affecting the whole world”. He also expressed his anger that the virus spread and basically started through human carelessness. The musician also expressed that the is in favour of banning these markets and considers this as "a very good idea for them, not just us.” He backed up his words by saying that they don't need all of the people dying for such medieval practices.

