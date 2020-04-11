Paul McCartney’s Handwritten 'Hey Jude' Lyrics Sell For $910,000 At Online Auction

The Beatles lead vocalist Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics of the superhit song Hey Jude has reportedly been sold for $9,10,000 at an online auction on April 10. The auction was held to mark the English Band's historic split and had nearly 250 items for sale including autographed items, rare vinyl and guitars. Auctions around the world have been shifted to the digital platform as countries battle COVID-19 lockdowns with lockdowns and strict measures.

According to reports, the song lyrics penned by McCartney and used during the recording of the hit song at Trident Studios, London in 1968 was put to auction by California based Julien’s Auction and was sold for five times more the amount than its pre-sale estimates. April 10 marks the half-century of the interview given by McCartney which sealed the split of the famous rock band.

Ashtray sold for $32,500

The handwritten document contained partial lyrics of the song along with annotations that include the word 'Break’ which was used to aid the song’s recording. Other items included were a brass ashtray used by Ringo Starr at Abbey Road recordings which was sold for $32,500, a drumhead with Beetles logo used during first US tour gig in 1964 sold for $2,00,00, and a handwritten shooting script page for the Hello Goodbye music video in 1967 which was sold for $83,200.

Last month, an autograph signed by another yesteryear's star Marilyn Monroe was put for auction. According to reports, the 1954 autograph features a piece of Monroe's writing which says “Love & Kisses / Marilyn Monroe" on one of the pages under the letter "M." of fan's address book. The auction would reportedly be held on March 26 and would be presided by Nate D. Sanders Auctions.

According to the auctioneers, a year after the release of two of her cult films, Monroe was driving out of a studio in Los Angeles when she encountered a fan who asked for her autograph. The bidding for the address book starts at $1,800 and will be accompanied by a previously unpublished photograph immortalizing the meeting between the star and her admirer. Fans of Hollywood memorabilia can sign up to take part in the auction via the following link: https://bit.ly/2wEEpaC.

