'Fast And Furious' Franchise: Highest-rated Films According To IMDb

Dwayne Johnson's Fast and Furious is one of the most commercially successful franchises in the film industry. The movie showcases several memorable action sequences. One of the highest-grossing franchises of all time, it has garnered widespread attention from viewers across the world and is one of the most-talked and most-watched franchises. With all that said now, here are the top three highest-rated Fast and Furious franchise films, according to IMDb. Read on to know more details:

Highest-rated Fast and Furious franchise films

Fast Five (2011)

Fast Five sparked a lot of conversations among fans. In addition to action sequences, Dwayne Johnson's performance was widely acclaimed by critics and his character added an extra edge to the franchise. Viewers found it extremely exciting to watch Dwayne Johnson's character go head-to-head with Diesel's character. Featuring some of the most stunning fight and power-packed sequences and car chase scenes, the film became widely popular among fans. It bagged 7.3 stars according to IMDb.

Furious 7 (2015)

By the time Furious 7 released, the Fast and Furious franchise had already become one of the most popular film franchises in the world. The films were a massive success at the box office. The seventh film of the franchise added to the already existing success. The 2015 movie has Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, whose performance was highly lauded by critics and fans. The movie revolves around Deckard Shaw plotting revenge against Dominic Toretto along with his family members. Directed by James Wan, the film features Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, and others. The film bagged a rating of 7.1 according to IMDb.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Fast and Furious 6 took Dwayne Johnson's Fast and Furious franchise to whole another level. The film was noted for its unique vision and style. The movie saw Dom and his team up as international spies. The film narrates the story of Hobbs who makes Dominic and Brain recreate their entire team with aims to take down a gang of mercenaries. The storyline is penned by Chris Morgan. Helmed by Justin Lin, the movie managed to bag a rating of 7.1 according to IMDb.

