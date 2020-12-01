Paul Walker's Daughter Remembers Him On His Death Anniversary & Shares Pic From Childhood

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker shared an unseen picture with the actor and gave his fans an adorable moment to remember. She went down memory lane and shared a picture from her childhood where she was seen napping with her father. Meadow posted the picture remembering her father on his death anniversary.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow remembers him on his death anniversary

Seven years ago, Paul Walker's death news came as a shock to everyone. In the picture, baby Meadow is seen napping as she rests on her father as he sat holding her and taking a nap himself.

Meadow captioned the post as, “A silly day to remember in sadness. today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping”. Check out the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as the post went up on social media, fans of the actor flocked to it to leave their comments and reactions on the post. A number of people showered the actor and his daughter with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Numerous other people complimented how adorable he and his daughter looked in the recent post.

A number of fans also paid tribute to Paul Walker on his death anniversary as they remembered him for his contribution to the Hollywood industry. Several other fans mentioned how much they miss him on tscreen. Check out some of the fan comments by netizens on the recent Instagram post below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Meadow Walker is often seen posting numerous pictures from her childhood with her father. Recently, she remembered him on Thanksgiving and wrote in the caption of the post how grateful she was to have had him in his life. In the post, she was seen sticking her tongue out teasing her dad as Paul Walker smiled at her. Check out the post below.

Meadow also posted several other pictures with father Paul Walker. In the posts, she mentioned how she misses him. Check out some of the pictures of the two together.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Pic credits: Paul Walker and Meadow Walker Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.