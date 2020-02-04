Paula Abdul Saves Herself With New TWEET On Nicole-Shakira Mix-up

Earlier on February 2, 2020, Paula Abdul had taken to Twitter to celebrate and congratulate all the women who were going to perform at the halftime of the 2020 edition of Super Bowl. She shared the pictures of them and gave them a shout out. Paula Abdul shared individual pictures of the female celebs who were performing at the Super Bowl, namely, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato. However, instead of Shakira, Paula shared a picture of Nicole Scherzinger. Many fans called out on Paula and questioned her if she mistook Nicole Scherzinger for Shakira.

Nicole also reportedly responded by saying, “I mean, my hips don’t lie… but I’m not @shakira babes”. Paula saved herself from the awkwardness and tweeted another explanation to this. She mentioned in the tweet that she will never forget the former co-judge Nicole Scherzinger. She also wrote that the two go way back.

Here is what Paula Abdul tweeted in response to the mix-up:

.@NicoleScherzy I wanted to include this photo to commemorate this great football memory! Not to mistake you for Shakira. Nicole, even as a masked singer I couldn’t mistake you. As if we don’t go way back! xoP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kjAMQUnzyU — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) February 3, 2020

Paula Abdul and Nicole Scherzinger go way back to their judging days on the sets of the first season of X-Factor USA. According to reports, both of them started out as dancers and also had a successful singing and acting career. Amongst the pictures that Paula shared, there were glimpses of them spending quality time together.

Nicole is currently a judge on 'The Masked Singer':

