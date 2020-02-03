Paula Abdul Gets It Wrong As She Tweets Nicole Scherzinger's Pic Thinking It Is Shakira

Paula Abdul tweeted out a picture of Nicole Scherzinger instead of Shakira, who was set to perform at Super Bowl Half-time. Paula Abdul tweeted out this picture by mistake while she expressed her excitement regarding the Half Time performance. Read on to know more details about this tweet disaster.

Paula confused between Nicole and Shakira?

The excitement around the pre-Super Bowl concert and the Super Bowl Halftime is immense. Every year, a pop star takes centre stage and drives the crowd crazy with their performance. This time, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took to the Halftime stage and drove the audience wild.

People could not stop tweeting about this highly anticipated performance, and one of these people was none other than Paula Abdul. But unfortunately, Paula Abdul was confused between Nicole Scherzinger and Shakira. This confusion was caused when Paula Abdul tweeted about the halftime performance.

In her tweet, Paula Abdul said, “Can’t wait to watch these amazing women perform at the #SuperBowl". She also tagged Shakira, Demi Lovato, and Jennifer Lopez in this tweet. Demi Lovato was supposed to perform the National Anthem during the Super Bowl whereas Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were supposed to perform at the Halftime. So it is evident that Paula Abdul was aware of this.

But the tweet became a disastrous moment when Paula Abdul’s tweet included a picture of Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez, and Nicole Scherzinger. Paula starred with Nicole Scherzinger during The X Factor season 11. But this mistake by Paula Abdul got a surprising response from Nicole Scherzinger herself.

Nicole Scherzinger tweeted back to Paula Abdul by stating, “I mean, my hips don’t lie…but I’m not @shakira babes”. This Twitter exchange between the two singers became a highlight of the Super Bowl 2020. Check out their entire Twitter exchange here. The original tweets seem to have since been deleted.

