Gauahar Khan Receives A Warm Family Welcome From Zaid's Mother; Actor Says 'U The Best'

Zaid Darbar’s mother, Farzana recently took to social media to welcome newly engaged Gauahar Khan into the family. She posted an adorable picture with the actor where they were seen celebrating Gauahar’s birthday with a stunning blue theme. Gauhar Khan had previously made her engagement with Zaid Darbar official through a simple and effective social media post. Fans have also been flooding the comments with heartfelt congratulatory messages.

Gauahar Khan given an official welcome by Zaid’s mother

Actor Gauahar Khan recently got engaged to social media influencer Zaid Darbar and the pictures have been all over social media. Zaid Darbar’s mother recently posted on social media welcoming Gauahar to the family and fans are loving it. The photographs are from Gauahar Khan’s birthday celebrations where the two ladies are seen hugging each other with a lot of affection. In the second picture, Farzana is also seen kissing Gauahar on the cheeks, putting forth the immense love she has for her.

In the pictures posted, a blue cake is seen sitting on the table while the entire room has been decorated with stunning shades of blue. Balloons and festoons have also been kept colour coordinated, adding grace and beauty to the picture. Gauahar Khan is seen dressed in a simple white skirt which has been paired with a dark blue Tshirt. Her hair has been left open with a simple stone-studded watch in accessories. Zaid’s mother, Farzana, on the other hand, is seen donning an elegant blue salwar suit which goes well with the theme.

In the caption for the post, Farzana has welcomes Gauahar Khan into the family with a red heart emoticon. She has congratulated the couple ever their recent engagement and has also mentioned that her blessings will always be with the couple in the years to come. Have a look at the adorable post on Zaid Darbar’s mother’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Gauahar Khan has mentioned that her to-be-mother-in-law is the best. She was also thankful for all the love that she has been receiving from the family. A bunch of Gauahar Khan’s fans also congratulated the couple and the family for the new extension. Have a look at few of the comments here.

Image Courtesy: Farzana Instagram

