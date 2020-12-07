Pedro Pascal Plays Maxwell Lord In 'Wonder Woman 1984': 'Playing Villain Is Difficult'

According to Entertainment Weekly, in Wonder Woman 1984, Pedro Pascal will be seen playing the business tycoon Maxwell Lord. As per the reports, he won’t be getting into much action as his co-actors Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig. Diana Prince will be seen in the 1980s where big cellphones and vibrant fashion were part of the experience. The sequel will show her against two enemies- Barbara Ann Minerva a.k.a Cheetah and the business tycoon Maxwell Lord.

Pedro Pascal turned his script into a 'pop-art scrapbook'

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pedro said that the show will be a change of pace from his well-reserved roles on shows such as The Mandalorian. The actor confirmed that he didn’t have too much trouble adjusting the over-the-top character but in fact, he contrasted his character on Narcos. He said that he didn’t have to innovate much for the performance during the time.

Speaking about his movie, he said that playing a villain in a superhero movie is a difficult task. He feels that it's important that the actors make their characters more relatable in some form. In his preparations for his character Maxwell Lord, he turned his script into a ‘pop-art scrapbook’ to get inside the character’s mind. He further gave credits to his director and co-writer Patty Jenkins for the experience he gained. He revealed that the filmmaker doesn’t hesitate to ask for more from her actors.

On November 20, 2020, Pedro took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a set of pictures of himself and his castmates. In the caption, he penned his thoughts in a bilingual message. He shared his excitement as he wants his fans to watch his movie in the theatres and HBO Max soon. Many of his fans dropped lovely comments as they shared their excitement for the same. A user commented, “Fun bunch… let's watch the show!!! Woohoo!!! Well… from home as we are high risk. Can’t wait for Max Lord and Them!!!” with several red hearts and fire emoticon. Another one wrote, “And I can’t wait to see you and Gal” with a smiling face emoticon.

Wonder Woman 1984 is a sequel to Wonder Woman, which released in the year 2017. The sequel is all set to release on December 25, 2020. The superhero movie features Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen in the pivotal roles.

