Priyanka Chopra praises Gal Gadot in 'Wonder Woman 1984, says 'This looks amazing':

Ever since the release date of the much-awaited superhero movie, Wonder Woman 1984, has been revealed, fans have been excitedly waiting to catch a glimpse of Gal Gadot. Starring Gal Gadot as the Diana Prince, the film is set to be the "beginning of a new era of wonder." Praising the looks of the actress in the poster, Priyanka Chopra shared the poster of the film on her Instagram story.

Priyanka Chopra praises Gal Gadot

Besides, describing the poster as "amazing," the actress showered praise on Ga She wrote, "She is a phenomenon! Just like the woman playing her! Get it @gal_gadot! This looks amazing! #wonderwoman1984" Earlier, Gal shared that Wonder Woman 1984 will release in theatres in the US on December 25. "This Christmas, Wonder will soar. See #WW84 in theaters and on @hbomax on December 25. Can't wait to share this with you!" she wrote on Instagram.”

In an official statement, director Patty Jenkin said, "This is a classic tale told through a great superhero with a true ‘superhero' cast, and it's an incredibly epic journey, but... What the story is and how it unfolds? I think less is more, the less I say, the more surprised the audiences will be."

Wonder Woman 1984 story shows Diana Prince standing against a powerful media businessman, Maxwell Lord and friend turned enemy, Barbara Minerva / Cheetah. She will also reunite with her lover Steve Trevor. It features Kristen Wiig, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Robin Wright. The screenplay is by Patty Jenkins, Geoff Johns, and David Callaham, from a story by Jenkins and Johns. Wonder Woman 1984 will first land in several places on December 16. It is where HBO Max is currently not available. Warners opted to release the movie earlier in international markets in an effort to avoid piracy concerns, revealed Variety.

