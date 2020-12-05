HBO Max Cancels Free Trial Service Before 'Wonder Woman 1984' Release?

HBO max is a relatively new streaming platform that was launched in May this year. The platform offers numerous shows and movies and costs $14.99 per month. However, HBO recently took off their one week free trails to new subscribers.

HBO Max free trial cancelled?

A report in CNET suggests that HBO Max is no longer offering one week free trials to its new subscribers. Earlier, users could enjoy a free seven day trial before buying the subscription for the platform and committing to it. The decision has come even when OTT giants are competing for subscribers are trying to get more share in the market.

Apparently, HBO Max may see a gain in number of subscribers, considering Wonder Woman 1984 will premiere on the platform the same day as its theatrical release. Users will be able to enjoy the launch of Wonder Woman from the comforts of their homes. The media portal reported that the streaming platform cancelled the free trial offer following the lead of Netflix and Disney Plus.

Earlier this year, Netflix and Disney Plus had cancelled their free trial period offers for users who wanted to get a taste of the content on the streaming platforms. A spokesperson from HBO Max told the media portal that the platform frequently updates and reiterates their offers to provide flexible ways for potential subscribers. Reportedly, the spokesperson continued that the run offers for potential subscribers to access all that HBO Max has to offer.

How much is HBO Max price?

As mentioned above, HBO Max costs $14.99 per month.

HBO Max is a streaming platform that is owned by telecom giant AT&T. It is owned through Warner Media entertainment unit, which also operates Warner Bros. The studio behind Wonder Woman is also Warner Bros.

What devices support HBO Max?

HBO Max is currently available on a number of streaming platforms which include Amazon Fire TV devices, Android phones and tablets (OS 5.0 and up), Android TV (OS 5.0 and up), Apple TV (fourth generation or later), Chromebooks, Chromecast, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch (iOS 12.2 and up), PC and Mac, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV (2016 models or later), and Xbox One.

Another way includes: if a user already has a subscription to HBO through cable or satellite TV provider, then the user may be able to access HBO Max as well. The list of service providers is: Altice One, Atlantic Broadband, Apple TV Channels, AT&T U-verse, Cox, DirecTV, Optimum, RCN, Spectrum, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, Wow!, and Xfinity all offer HBO Max. HBO Max will not cost more than HBO on cable or satellite TV.

