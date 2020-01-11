SPOILER ALERT: Penn Badgley Debunks 'You' Fan Theory Regarding His Mother

American actor Penn Badgley recently debunked one of his biggest fan theories regarding the identity of his neighbour, revealing that it's not his mother underneath the hat. As the second season of Netflix's You left fans on a bit of cliffhanger as it appeared as though Joe had set his sights on a new love interest. In the last episode of the show, Joe was seen walk out into his new backyard and stroll down to the bottom of the garden, spots his new neighbour sitting near a pool reading after which fans believed that the woman was none other than his mom.

In a recent interview with an international media outlet, Badgely, however, said that she is definitely not his mom. He further did not reveal anything else, although fans have started to come up with theories in which they suggest that the show might bring back Elizabeth Lail, the same way they brought back Ambyr Childers. Netflix has still not confirmed a third season of the series, but Badgley while speaking to a media outlet hinted towards a potential third season.

Joe will love you

While the third series is yet not confirmed fans still have started to speculate about the plot of the next season. One fan has already solved the mystery around the lead characters’ next obsession. In the second season, Joe posing as Will Bettelheim got obsessed with Love Quinn. According to the fan theory, combined with the name of the show, the hidden message of the show reads Joe will love you leaving many fans now speculating about You character which will be revealed in the next season. Some other fans have also framed the sentence another way round, Will Joe love you. The official Twitter account is also sending fans into a meltdown by responding to the character name idea with a joe will gif.

You is an American psychological thriller television series developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. The two-part series is based on the eponymous 2014 novel by Caroline Kepnes and follows Joe Goldberg, a New York bookstore manager and serial killer (Penn Badgley) who falls in love with a customer named Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and quickly develops an extreme, toxic and delusional obsession.

