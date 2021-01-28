Pete Davidson Opens Up About His Bipolar Disorder, Says 'was Relieved When I Found Out'

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson recently opened up about the relief he felt after being diagnosed with a borderline personality disorder. The comedian and actor spoke at length about what he experienced a few years ago when he was confused and didn't know how to deal with it. Read on to know about Pete Davidson's interview with Glenn Close, where he opened up about his mental health.

Pete Davidson's health

According to a report by Daily Mail, the 27-year-old SNL comedian appeared in an interview with Glenn Close for Variety's Actors on Actors series and opened up about his diagnosis in 2017. Elaborating on his experience, Davidson stated that he was just confused all the time and didn't know how to deal with it. He continued to say that finally understanding his condition and getting a proper diagnosis gave him a sense of ease. He added that when somebody else tells you about it, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders.

Pete revealed that he struggled for years with finding the right doctors to work with and had heard of the diagnosis before. He shared that one of his psychiatrists diagnosed him and kept telling him before the big meltdown that he is probably bipolar or borderline and they will have to figure it out.

In a 2017 interview on WTF With Marc Maron, Davidson shared that he checked himself into a rehabilitation center, before the diagnosis because he thought his marijuana use was triggering mental issues. He said that he started having mental breakdowns where he would freak out and then not remember what happened afterwards and that he experienced blind rage. He stated that the authorities told him that he might be bipolar and put him on medication and after he got out of rehab.

After exiting the facility, Pete confessed that he snapped and decided to cut out the drugs completely from his life, but months later he found himself struggling which is when he found out once and for all that he had Bipolar Disorder. Pete Davidson's disorder leaves him depressed sometimes but he says that he is slowly getting a handle on everything. Talking about the year he was diagnosed, Pete revealed that it was the worst year of his life and was a nightmare for him because he was diagnosed with it and then had to live with it.

Image Credits: petedavidson.fanaccount Instagram

