Who Is Pete Davidson's Girlfriend? Find Out Who Is The Comedian Dating

Earlier this year, reports surfaced claiming that SNL comedian Pete Davidson had a new girl in his life. The comedian has previously dated many high profile women such as Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale. However, his latest break up with Ariana caused a lot of scandals and it took some time for the comedian to bounce back in the dating game. Find out, "Who is Pete Davidson’s girlfriend?”

Who is Pete Davidson's girlfriend?

In early 2020, Davidson was spotted hanging out with Kaia Gerber many times. Soon rumours of their new relationship started swirling around, as they were spotted going on dinner dates and attending weddings together. However, neither of them really opened up about their relationship in public. But in a candid interview with Charlamagne Tha God in February 2020, the 27-year- old comedian opened up about his relationship with the model.

In the interview, Pete revealed that they had been dating for a few months when he realised that she --- Kaia, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber --- was too young for him. He revealed that he had been going through a lot before he went to rehab. He revealed that he realised that she was too young to be facing the brunt of his problems.

Davidson thankful to Kaia’s parents for helping him

During the candid interview, he added that he was grateful to her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, for assisting him. He also added that he would not be dating for a while until he gets settled in his life and work. Davidson added that he felt that he was fortunate to have been with some of the most caring and loving women.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s relationship

A report in insider.com reveals that Ariana and Pete began dating in 2018. But, the report also mentions that fans had theorised that the two got together in 2016. The pair were seen together on the SNL stage when Grande had performed there in 2016, at the time Grande was dating Mac Miller.

Davidson was with Cazzie David at the time, but the pair separated shortly after. The report that David had revealed in an interview with People Magazine, that Davidson had broken up with her over a text message and the very next day, she got to know through Instagram that he had gotten together with Ariana.

