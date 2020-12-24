Pete Davidson Responds To Ex Cazzie David's Breakup Essay; Says 'I'm Really Happy'

On December 21, 2020, in an interview with Insider, Pete Davidson broke his silence on his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David’s book No One Asked for This, which features several essay collections about her life. The book featured an essay that was inspired by the breakup of Pete Davidson and Cazzie David in the year 2018. Speaking to the outlet, Pete said that he is really happy for her and that it did well, and that the duo is on good terms now.

Pete Davidson reacts to ex Cazzie David's book No One Asked for This

Also read: Ariana Grande Drops The Trailer Of Her Upcoming Netflix Documentary 'Excuse Me I Love You'

The Saturday Night Live star said that he wishes her nothing but the best and he thinks that she wrote a really funny book. He hopes that the book stays on the chart. He added that his time with Cazzie was a really pivotal moment in his life. And writing about it has caused him a ton of anxiety, especially because he talks so much about hating the attention it has brought him. Pete further questioned why he would bring more attention to himself by writing about his split up with Cazzie. He added that there's nothing worse than what he already experienced with that.

Also read: Ariana Grande Announces The Premiere Of Her Film 'Excuse Me, I Love You' On Netflix

Cazzie wrote about her 2018 split from Pete in detail in her book No One Asked for This. According to the US Magazine, in May 2018, after initiating a ‘break’ with Pete, she realised that she made a mistake and wanted to reconcile with the King of Staten Island star. The duo couldn’t get back together as Pete had already moved on. He also stated that he was ‘the happiest he had ever been’. Pete ended things with Cazzie for good via text messages.

Also read: Who Is Ariana Grande Engaged To? Know Everything About The Singer's Fiancé Dalton Gomez

Also read: Who Is Pete Davidson's Girlfriend? Find Out Who Is The Comedian Dating

Cazzie David: "I felt like I was being terrorised"

In her book, Cazzie claimed that the next day when she logged onto her social media handle, she learned that he’d covered his tattoos which were dedicated to her and had moved on with pop singer Ariana Grande. Cazzie wrote, “I felt like I was being terrorized”. She concluded her acknowledgement of No One Asked for This by thanking Pete. She wrote, “Pete. I love you. Thank you for being encouraging when you did not have to be. Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me”.

Image Source: A still from The Tonight Show

Also read: Pete Davidson's Ex Cazzie David Talks About Their Breakup And Him Dating Ariana Grande

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.