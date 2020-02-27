Pete Davidson: Ariana's 'Thank U, Next' Made It Difficult To Seek Comfort After Breakup

Comedian Pete Davidson commented on a song written about him by his ex-fiance Ariana Grande. The SNL star, while speaking in his Netflix special Alive From New York, also spoke about his relationship with the award-winning singer. Find out more details about Pete Davidson’s comments here.

Pete Davidson talks about 'Thank U, Next'

Pete Davidson is a well-known face because of his frequent appearances on Saturday Night Live. The comedian also stays in headlines because of his whirlwind romances. But the comedian gained major headlines when he started dating the award-winning singer Ariana Grande back in 2018.

Now, according to a media portal’s report, Pete Davidson is opening up about his relationship with Ariana Grande in his upcoming Netflix special, Alive From New York. According to the report, Pete Davidson talked about Grande’s single Thank U, Next that also focused on their relationship.

Pete Davidson reportedly said that Thank U, Next proved it to be difficult for him to seek comfort after his breakup. The song, which was reportedly about Davidson and the couple's relationship, was a smash hit and became popular worldwide. The SNL star also joked about how his grandfather told him that the song is good and he listens to it even if he does not prefer the song’s genre. Pete Davidson also commented that his relationship with Ariana Grande made him famous and a household name for no apparent reason.

For those unversed, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande started dating back in May 2018. Shortly after they began dating, it was reported that the couple was engaged. But a few months later, both Pete and Grande called it quits in October 2018.

