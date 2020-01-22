Madison Beer's Nickname Is Monkey And Other Little Facts About The Artist

Madison Beer became an internet sensation overnight, at a very young age, as one of her YouTube cover caught Justin Bieber’s attention. Since then, she has made her name and made her debut in 2018 with her expanded track As She Pleases. With good fame and fan following, there a few facts about her that you might not know.

Facts about Madison Beer

Background

Coming from New York, Madison grew up in a Jewish family with a younger brother. Her parents are divorced but are on great terms. She confirmed her Jewish heritage when a fan asked about the Bar Mitzvah photos on her Instagram.

Nickname

Madison has nicknames such as Mads or Madi. One of her unique nicknames is Monkey. The reason is because she has a thing for climbing, and she also uses the monkey emoji a lot.

No Entry

Madison Beer once tried to get into a club despite not being old enough. She was hanging out with a friend and showed a fake ID. However, since she was popular, the bouncer found out her real age on the internet and she was forced to leave.

Disputes and Squad

Taylor Caniff, ex-vine star, came after Madison when he posted a tweet that made it look like he was the third wheel. Jack Gilinsky, Madison's boyfriend at the time, blocked Taylor on social media after this drama escalated. Being from the industry, Madison has some great friends she is proud to have. The names include Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora, and Ariana Grande.

Supportive of Her Grandfather

Among Madison’s appealing characteristics is her unconditional love for those she cares about. For instance, her grandfather struggled with his sexuality but found a man he loved. He passed away in 2014. Madison and her family loved and supported him no matter what.

Influences

Just like several other artists, Madison Beer has been influenced by another artist. It is none other than Rihanna, who is said to be her biggest inspirations. She also credited the Beatles and Justin Bieber for music influences.

The Freezer Incident

As a child everyone does a silly mistake that they cannot forget. For Madison Beer, it was the infamous freezer incident, where she was influenced by A Christmas Story and attempted the popular scene where Ralphie gets his tongue stuck to a pole. Instead of a pole, she got her tongue stuck to a fridge, and it was painful.

