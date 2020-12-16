Andrew Rannells Says Working With Meryl Streep Was "the Best" Experience

The Prom star Andrew Rannells has shared some inside details about working with Oscar-winner Meryl Streep. In an interview with Drew Barrymore on her show, The Drew Barrymore Show, Rannells discussed his experience on Netflix’s The Prom sets. Find out more details about the story below.

Rannells talks about working with Streep

Andrew Rannells is not a new face on Broadway. He has starred in multiple Broadway plays and musicals like The Book of Mormon, The Boys In The Band, Falsettos, and many others. Recently, he showcased his acting chops in the Netflix musical, The Prom.

Also read | Is 'The Prom' Based On True Story? What Mall Was 'The Prom' Filmed In?

Andrew Rannells starred alongside legendary actor Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, James Corden, Keegan-Micharl Bay, Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose. This musical film was directed by none other than Ryan Murphy. In a recent interview with Barrymore on her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, Andrew Rannells shared his experience about working with Meryl Streep.

In the interview, Andrew Rannells revealed that he had a fun time on The Prom sets. He added that his experience while working on the film was one of his best. While talking about Meryl Streep, Rannells said, “She was the best”.

Also read | Did Meryl Streep Sing In 'The Prom' Musical Starring Nicole Kidman & James Corden?

He also revealed that all The Prom actors had a traditional rehearsal process, practising the choreography and familiarising themselves with each other five weeks before filming. Talking about the rehearsals, Andrew Rannells revealed that the rehearsals were his “saving grace”. They helped the cast to get to know each other before filming. He concluded by saying that the Netflix project was a “very exciting” thing to be a part of.

Netflix’s The Prom is based on true events about a small-town Indiana school student. According to the film’s plot, Emma a school student wants to go to the school dance with her girlfriend Alyssa. But the PTA bans them from attending the school prom. This band makes headlines and a group of queer Broadway artists jump to Emma’s rescue and arrange a separate prom for her.

Watch Netflix’s The Prom trailer here.

Also read | 'The Prom' Trailer Will Make You Wish Streep & Kidman Had Organised Your Prom

Also read | 'The Prom' Character Posters Give An Insight Into Ryan Murphy's Upcoming Netflix Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.