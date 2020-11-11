Johnny Depp's Fans Sign A Petition To Have Him As Jack Sparrow; Numbers To Reach 300,000

Following the accusations and libel suits between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, the actor was recently dropped by Disney from 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise. Thus, to express their disappointment regarding Disney's decision, Depp's fans have joined and signed a petition to have him back as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Fans join to get their real Jack Sparrow back

Change.org recently saw a petition in order to have Johnny Depp back as Captain Sparrow after Disney dropped him from the 'Pirates of The Caribbean' franchise. As per the recent figures, the number of petitions have been increasing rapidly and is now about to reach the count of 300,000 petitions. His fans from all over the world have come together to fight for him as they want him to reprise his iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow from the popular movie 'Pirates Of The Caribbean'.

The petition asserted that Johnny Depp has been out recently as Jack Sparrow and one of the reasons is his personal issues. It further stated that Johnny Depp has been playing this role since 2003 when his fans first saw him arriving at the Port Royal in his boat with the epic background music playing, so how can one imagine someone else portraying the role instead of him. It continued that even if this means nothing to anyone, the petition requested the reader to sign it for the ones who really want Johnny Depp as their Captain of the Black Pearl. The petition also added that they will have to bring him back to rule the seas again or none of the fans will ever watch any 'Pirates of The Caribbean' movie without their Captain.

The petition was carried out by Change.org and several fans took to their website to sign it and share their reasons for supporting Johnny Depp. One of the fans stated that his character is one of the most important ones and everyone needs to begin learning to differentiate between personal and professional life and none of the career decisions should depend on the problems of personal life. Many other fans stated that nobody could ever replace Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow and it would be unfair to drop him from the franchise because of his personal issues as none of them knows whether the allegations made were true.

