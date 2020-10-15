BBMAs 2020: BTS Extends Gratitude To Army As It Bags Top Social Artist For 4th Year; Watch

On October 14, the Billboard Music Awards 2020 commenced this year’s ceremony virtually. In the event, K-pop band BTS beat EXO, GOT7, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, to bag "Top Social Artist" for the fourth consecutive time with their first win being in 2017. During their acceptance speech, the K-pop band also mentioned about the BTS ARMY while extending their gratitude.

Rapper J-Hope began the speech and said, "Thank you ARMY for giving us this award four years in a row," while RM added, "We think this award is a living proof that no matter where we are, ARMY and BTS stay so close and connected as always". Further, Suga stated, "It's a collaboration of our special connection," while V concluded, "Big thanks to you again ARMY and Billboard Music Awards". Scroll down to watch BTS' acceptance speech for the Top Social Artist win at the Billboard Music Awards 2020 below.

BTS' acceptance speech

Within a few hours, their acceptance speech video managed to garner more than 750k views on the micro-blogging site; and is still counting. On the other side, many from BTS ARMY took to the comments section and wrote heartfelt wishes for the group while congratulating for the achievement. A Twitter user wrote, "I wasn't surprised I know my boys was gonna win" while another asserted, "Yeah we did it!! because we've all worked hard lately and BTS really deserves it".

Billboard Music Awards 2020: Winners list

The Billboard Music Awards took place on Wednesday evening with Kelly Clarkson as the host at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. On the other side, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish led with the most nominations. Meanwhile, Eilish took home multiple awards including "Top Female Artist". Scroll down to take a look at the winners' list of Billboard Music Awards 2020.

Category Winner Top Artist Post Malone Top Hot 100 Songs "Old Town Road" Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus Top Male Artist Post Malone Top Female Artist Billie Eilish Billboard Chart Achievement Award Harry Styles Top Song Sales Artist Lizzo Top Social Artist BTS Top R&B Artist Khalid Top Country Artist Luke Combs Top Latin Artist Bad Bunny Top Christian Artist Lauren Daigle Top Billboard 200 Album Billie Eilish "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

