Phoebe Waller-Bridge Says She Hasn't Changed Her Mind, There Won't Be A 'Fleabag' Season 3

Popular television show Fleabag wrapped up its second season in April last year and the makers have made it quite clear that there won't be another season. The show has won many awards and accolades including an Emmy award in September last year. In the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards held recently, the show won two awards. The first awards the show won was for the best television series — musical or comedy, while actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the award for best actress in television series — musical or comedy for the show.

Despite winning the prestigious titles, Phoebe Waller-Bridge told the press at Golden Globes 2020 that she hasn’t changed her mind about bringing the show back for a third season. While explaining her reason she said that it feels like the right decision to let the show go. She also added that award functions like the Golden Globes are a beautiful way of saying goodbye, however, there have been many goodbyes each time.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge while accepting her Golden Globe award for best actress in television series — musical or comedy comically thanked former US president Barak Obama as well as dedicated her award to the ‘hot priest’ from the show, Andrew Scott. She took home her first Golden Globe for her role in the television show. Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays the lead role in Fleabag, while she has also written and created the television series.

