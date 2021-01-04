Guardian Movie Review: An Entertaining Investigation-thriller With Minimum Kicks

Rating: 3/5

Director: Satheesh Paul

Cast: Saiju Kurup, Sijoy Varghese, Mia George, Nayana Elza

Guardian is a recent thriller film which has been leaving quite a few people with mixed reactions. The film was released with a unique format on the new application named Prime Reels, which charges the audience on a per-day basis. This film is an investigation thriller which has a not-so-unique plotline but still manages to keep the audience hooked through simple yet effective storytelling. A strong cast, accompanied by a good screenplay flow, helps this film flourish in various ways and keep the audience entertained throughout.

Guardian movie review

Guardian is a recent Malayalam thriller film that has great potential to become the next big thriller of the Malayalam film industry. The film has been directed by Satheesh Paul and stars critically-acclaimed actors like Saiju Kurup, Sijoy Varghese, and Mia George in key roles. The plot of this new movie revolves around the life of a family man who opens up a series of mysterious events, leaving the police officers baffled and stressed. If you have been wondering where to watch Guardian, you can find the film on Prime Reels at the rate of ₹25 per day.

Guardian movie has quite a few positive points which make the film worthy of your time and attention. This film provides good entertainment when considering the cheap ticket rates. The film has a simple tone with minimum plot twists and suspense points. However, even this monotonous style has the ability to keep the people hooked throughout the duration. Guardian cast is another reason why this film is worth your time. Saiju Kurup as Dr Arun is impressive in every way with his effortless serious look and intense eyes. Sijoy Varghese and Mia George play police officers who are completely immersed in this criminal case. Both these actors have prior experience with similar roles and hence, they do not fail the audience either.

One of the very few drawbacks of Guardian is that this film becomes predictable in some parts. The main concept of the film has been used and re-used in a variety of ways and hence this investigation thriller might come out to be slightly uninnovative in some parts. The monotony in the story might also leave a few people unimpressed since Malayalam cinema has been all about experimenting since the last few years.

Guardian is worth your time and money if you like watching thriller-dramas once in a while. Since most Malayalam thrillers have set the bar high, some people might find the film unconvincing and common. Overall, Guardian is a one-time watch with a decent plotline and promising performances.

