Jeong Se Woon's 'In The Dark' Motivates Listeners With A Soft Undertone; Read Full Review

South Korean pop culture has been on the rise, with major names from the country gaining popularity all over the world. Some of these include the popular band BTS and famous singer PSY. However, Jeong Se Woon’s In The Dark has brought forth another talented artist in front of the audiences. Under the banner of Starship Entertainment, the song has been released, along with good music and a rather interesting theme. Have a look at the review of Jeong Se Woon’s new song In The Dark.

Jeong Se Woon’s In The Dark review

The song begins with a visual of a plane flying when the instrumental start of the song with a funky tone begins. That is followed by a soft yet firm voice of Jeong, who has sung the song with emotions, having felt every word in the lyrics even as he sang them. The theme and tone of the song aim to inspire and motivate anyone who is going through a tough time. The lyrics and the tune of the song, while bringing out different kinds of moods in their own, make the right combination for the listeners to make them enjoy the song with a light undertone while feeling motivated at the same time.

The outfits that Jeong sports in the song seem appropriate to the visual theme and pleasant to watch, even though they are not very flashy or glamorous. An interesting element to observe in the video is that the song does not show any crowd in the video at all; in fact, it does not show any other person except Jeong throughout the video. It fits well with the message that the song has tried to put out; the fact that even though a person may be alone, they must not lose any hope and enjoy themselves. However, the only negative that has come out of these visuals is the fact that they get repetitive beyond a point.

Last but not the least, a word has to be given to the subtitles presented in the video. To all the viewers and listeners who do not speak the Korean language, the subtitles manage well to capture the lyrics in its selection of vocabulary. Overall, Jeong Se Woon's In The Dark provides a good experience for all the listeners, reflecting one of the reasons behind the growing influence of Korean pop music.

