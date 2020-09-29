Pierce Brosnan Shares An Adorable Birthday Wish For Wife Keely Shaye Smith; Read Here

Actor Pierce Brosnan has been married to his wife Keely Shaye Smith for 19 years now. The two tied the knot all the way back in 2001 and it seems like their love is still as strong as ever. On the occasion of Keely Shaye Smith's 57th birthday, Pierce Brosnan took to social media to share a loving and heartwarming message for his wife. Check out Pierce Brosnan's latest Instagram post that touched his fans' hearts.

Pierce Brosnan shares a loving message for his wife Keely Shaye Smith on her 57th birthday

Also Read | When Daniel Craig Said He'd 'rather Slash His Wrists' Than Play James Bond; Read

Above is Pierce Brosnan's post for his wife Keely Shaye Smith. The actor shared a picture with his wife along with a few painting that he made on the occasion of her birthday. In the caption for the post, Pierce Brosnan wished his wife Keely Shaye Smith a happy birthday. He then thanked God for her "angel heart". Pierce Brosnan then introduces the two paints that he made with the love of his life. The second painting is Spring, this is still in the works, while the first painting in the post is titled My Old Chair.

Also Read | Pierce Brosnan Set To Sell His James Bond Mansion With A $100 Million Price Tag

Fans adored Pierce Brosnan's loving message for his wife. The post already has over 149k likes on Instagram and hundreds of fans took to the comments section to gush over Pierce's romantic gesture. Keely Shaye Smith herself posted a comment in the post. She shared a comment full of kiss emojis. Here are some comments from Pierce Brosnan's latest Instagram post.

Also Read | Pierce Brosnan To Star In Terry Loane's Next Directorial Project 'The Last Rifleman'

[Image from Pierce Brosnan Instagram]

On the work front, Pierce Brosnan is all set to feature in the musical romantic comedy film Cinderella. The movie is set to release on February 5, 2021, and is based on the fairy tale of the same name. Cinderella will star Camila Cabello in the lead titular role.

Billy Porter will play the role of Fab G, a modern incarnation of the fairy godmother. Idina Menzel will feature as Cinderella's cruel stepmother Vivian. Pierce Brosnan will be the king of the story while Nicholas Galitzine will the prince and main love interest.

Also Read | Actor Pierce Brosnan Reveals He Lost Two Of His Friends To COVID, Urges All To Stay Safe

[promo source: Pierce Brosnan Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.