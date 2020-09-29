Pierce Brosnan Set To Sell His James Bond Mansion With A $100 Million Price Tag

Actor Pierce Brosnan is planning to sell off his Thai-inspired abode in Malibu. The actor, who had managed to sell it for $10 million 20 years back, is now looking to sell it for a whopping $100 Million. Read on to know the whole story:

Also Read: Pierce Brosnan To Star In Terry Loane's Next Directorial Project 'The Last Rifleman'

Pierce Brosnan and wife plan to sell Malibu home

Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Brosnan are quoting their Malibu house for an amount of $100 million dollars. As per the Wall Street Journal, The Brosnan’s plan to move to Hawaii. The actor mentioned that he loves Malibu and it has his 'heart', but he went on to say that the islands feel like home. The couple is in for a huge profit if they sell it at the quoted price which is at No.8 on the list of the most expensive homes in Los Angeles County. The beautiful home also has a 115 feet private beach.

Also Read: Pierce Brosnan Says Playing James Bond Allowed Him To Have A "wonderful Career"

Pierce had made the palatial home in the year 2000 when he combined two plots of land. He had brought the plots for $5.1 million and $2.25 million at the time. The couples’ kids Paris and Dylan have now grown up, following which Pierce and Keely have moved to Hawaii.

The beach house almost took 10 years to be built and is spread across a sprawling acre. The combined homes, which cost less than $10 million dollars back then, consist of 5 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. The property, which is named the Orchid House, looks over to the beautiful ocean and mountain ranges and thus gives an amazing view. It also has natural elements spread around the property like tropical flowers, palm trees, travertine courtyards, and wraparound lanais.

The house also has a two-level guest house which has a pool-house and a bar. The couple has listed the house for rent time and again.

Also Read: Pierce Brosnan Wants To Return In A James Bond Film But As A Villain

Also Read: Henry Cavill Says He Would Jump At The Opportunity Of Playing The Next James Bond

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.