Actor Pierce Brosnan Reveals He Lost Two Of His Friends To COVID, Urges All To Stay Safe

Pierce Brosnan is one of the finest Irish-American actors, movie producer, activist, and environmentalist. He is most commonly known for starring in the James Bond series. Pierce Brosnan was last seen shooting for Disney’s Cinderella, that starred singer Camila Cabello as the lead character. However, the shoot of the movie was put on hold due to the pandemic. Recently, the actor revealed that he lost two of his friends to COVID-19. Read ahead.

Pierce Brosnan lost two of his friends to COVID- 19

During a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, Pierce Brosnan explained the seriousness of the ongoing situation and urged people to be conscious of saving the planet. He said that he lost two of his friends to COVID- 19. He revealed that they were friends for 45 years and he is the godfather to one of his friend’s son. He further added that no matter where a person is and how beautiful it may be, the awful threat to life is always looming around. One has to keep pushing the rock uphill and have to keep involved in life. The actor said that the entire world is at war and people are dying. Hopefully, after all this, there will be more kindness and more awareness of the fragility of the planet.

Just like everyone else in the world, Pierce Brosnan has also been in self-isolation, along with his family. He is currently self-quarantining along with his wife, Keely Shaye Smith and children, at their cottage in Kauai, Hawaii. Pierce Brosnan revealed that he was shooting right before the social-distancing restrictions were imposed and he was lucky enough to be able to rush back just on time to get back to his family and spend time with them. During a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, Pierce Brosnan said that he was on a plane the very next day. He was told he might not get out, and he wanted nothing more than to be with my family.

Pierce Brosnan will next be seen in The King’s Daughter, False Positive, The Misfits, The Medusa, and Cinderella. All these movies were set to release in 2020 and 2021. However, the shooting of all these movies have been put on hold due to the global pandemic and no further release date has been announced yet.

