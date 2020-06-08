Pierce Brosnan Reveals He Was Fired As James Bond As Makers Were In Favour Of Daniel Craig

Pierce Brosnan has given several memorable characters to the audience over the years but his portrayal of James Bond holds a special place in the hearts of his fans. He has featured in four James Bond movies before Daniel Craig took over the mantle as the British secret service agent. In an old interview with a portal, Pierce Brosnan had revealed that he was shown the door despite being one of the popular James Bond in the franchise’s history.

Pierce Brosnan on being fired as James Bond

In an interview, Pierce Brosnan had revealed that he did not exit the movie but he was fired as James Bond by the producers of the franchise. The actor said that he was shocked when he got to know that he had to hang up his bots as the popular spy James Bond. Pierce Brosnan said that he was shooting for a film in the Bahamas when his agents informed him that the negotiations for his fifth James Bond movie have stopped. His agents informed him that the makers are not sure what they want to do and they will call him next Thursday.

Pierce Brosnan said that when he got a call from the makers, Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson were on the line. Barbara was crying and she said we are sorry. Pierce Brosnan further added that Michael was stoic when he told Pierce that he was a great as James Bond and thanked him. The actor further mentioned he replied very calmly with a thank you and goodbye and that was it. In the interview, he said he was utterly shocked with how it all went down.

Pierce Brosnan in James Bond's movies

The negotiations for Pierce Brosnan’s fifth James Bond movie came to an end because he wanted more money for the fifth film. The makers then eventually decided to go with a gritty Daniel Craig as James Bond. Pierce Brosnan had featured in four James Bond’s movies, The GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day. Die Another Day was Pierce Brosnan’s last movie as James Bond which released in 2002.

Daniel Craig made his debut as agent 007 with 2007 movie Casino Royale. Daniel Craig will now reprise his role of James Bond in the upcoming No Time To Die. It will be Daniel Craig’s fifth film as the British secret service agent, James Bond.

