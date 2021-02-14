Piers Morgan Defends Claiming Kendall's ‘hotter’ Than Kardashians Using semi-nude Photo

Popular UK TV show host Piers Morgan on Saturday stirred up a social media frenzy after he commented on a picture of three world-famous celebs. Kim Kardashian and sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, broke the internet with their latest lingerie shoot for Skims Valentine edition.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 55, shared an image of the Kardashian sisters posing in bikinis on his Twitter account, and captioned the picture: "If I were Kim & Kylie, I’d stop being photographed with Kendall."

If I were Kim & Kylie, I’d stop being photographed with Kendall. 👇 pic.twitter.com/XxuQqgjc4t — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 12, 2021

Morgan's tweet drew criticism from numerous social media users, who accused him of body-shaming Kim and Kylie in the comparison with Kendall. One person tweeted: "Bad taste piers.. whether you like them or not they all have completely different body shapes and are all beautiful."

Another user referred to Piers' recent interview with Gemma Collins about the abuse she received over her weight. The person commented: "Yesterday you were saying to Gemma Collins trolls are disgusting! Was this comment necessary?"

Another user said: "(Morgan) went from standing against fat-shaming to skinny shaming himself within 24 hours. he can't be serious". One tweeted: "If I was Piers Morgan, I would think about the concept of body shaming".

I’m not a fan. But you can not deny that they all look amazing — Pete White (@PeteWhite5000) February 12, 2021

@piersmorgan disappointed you had to make such a comment. All are gorgeous and different in their own way. Disappointed you had to compare, one off another. Just when I thought we had all turned a corner in playing women off one another. You have a daughter, be a role model. — Claire Smith (@ClaireS73299147) February 12, 2021

Bad taste piers.. wether you like them or not they all have completely different body shapes and are all beautiful. — Sophie Turner 💜 (@Sophie91Turner) February 12, 2021

Morgan responds after being accused

However, Piers Morgan defended his remark on the Kardashians and responded to the criticism he was receiving on Twitter. The journalist shared a rather flattering image of himself lying beside a fireplace with just a blanket covering his modesty.

Morgan tweeted along with the photo: "My Kardashians tweet has prompted flagons of faux-feminist foul-mouthed, fat-shaming fury. Apparently, it's illegal to think one's hotter (Kendall) than the others. But to balance things up, here's a photo of me with my clothes off - objectify me, ladies, I can take it...."

My Kardashians tweet has prompted flagons of faux-feminist foul-mouthed, fat-shaming fury. Apparently it's illegal to think one's hotter (Kendall) than the others. But to balance things up, here's a photo of me with my clothes off - objectify me, ladies, I can take it.... pic.twitter.com/4fuo7uof3T — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 13, 2021

