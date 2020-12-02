Schitt's Creek Star Catherine O'Hara Recreates Iconic Fainting Scene From Home Alone 2

Catherine O’Hara, who is better known as Moira Rose from the hit CBC television show, Schitt's Creek, is going viral on the internet for recreating her Home Alone 2 fainting scene. In the video that can be found below, the 66-year-old veteran actress can be seen imitating that moment when her character realizes that she has left her son behind one more time. This realization causes her to lose consciousness in a hilarious way.

Also Read: Dan Levy Has Funny Reaction On Making His Debut In Sexiest Man Alive Issue; Read

Here is that video of O' Hara recreating her 'Home Alone 2' fainting scene:

Another look at Catherine O'Hara in Home Alone 2:

Source: A still from the movie Home Alone 2

Also Read: Schitt's Creek Cast's Net Worth Proves Life Is A Bed Of Roses For The Rose Family

Catherine O'Hara played the role of Kate McCallister in Home Alone 2. She essayed the character of the mother in the first two films of what would go on to become a five-part Christmas-themed series of tentpole films. The first two films of the Home Alone series featured Catherine O’ Hara and Macauly Culkin as the mother-son duo of Kate and Kevin McCallister respectively. The third part of the film series would introduce Alex D. Linz and Scarlett Johansson as a replacement for the original duo. Home Alone 3, 4 and 5 would go on to feature an entirely different set of cast members, but would hardly come close to the commercial and critical success that the first two films of the series received. The last one in the series, Home Alone: The Holiday Heist, had released in 2012.

Also Read: Can You See Ayushmann As The Flamboyant David Rose In 'Schitt's Creek's' Bollywood Remake?

On the work front, Catherine O'Hara was seen essaying the part of Moira Rose in the hit sitcom, Schitt's Creek. The show was created by Eugene and Dan Levy, a real-life father-son duo who also play the parts of father and son on-screen in the show. The show ran for six seasons between 2015-2020. All the episodes of the show are available for streaming on Netflix. Catherine O'Hara's Moira Rose is a television actress in the series as well, who could be seen struggling to come to terms with the sudden twist of fate that has befallen on the Rose family in the first few seasons of the Emmy award-winning series.

Also Read: 'Schitt's Creek' Filming Locations: Here Are Prime Shooting Locations Of The Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.