Where Was 'Home Alone' Filmed? See The Major Shooting Locations Of The Hit Film

For three decades the Home Alone movies have been among the Christmas classic films, that have become a Christmas tradition. Most families gather around the television to watch Home Alone movies every Christmas. Everything about the Home Alone movies such as the fantastic casting, an extremely thrilling storyline and the stunning locations is just perfect. Hence, the movie series makes for a perfect holiday watch. Read on to find out, “Where was Home Alone filmed?”

Read | 'Home Alone' Director Chris Columbus Explains His Issues With The Reboots

Where was Home Alone filmed?

Winnetka, Illinois

The plot of the story of Home Alone sees the eight-year-old Kevin McCallister getting accidentally left behind by his parents who are flying to Paris for a Christmas vacation. A report by The Sun reveals that many scenes of the film were shot in a three-story family home in the village of Winnetka. The literal address to the famous house is 671 Lincoln Avenue. Moreover, the church scenes were also shot in Illinois at the Grace Episcopal Church in Oak Park.

Source: Still from Home Alone 1 (Amazon Prime)

Read | 'Home Alone' Completes 30th Anniversary: Know What Lead Stars Are Doing Now

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York City

When the first movie of the franchise became a massive success, it was only natural that a second one would come along. The second movie of the franchise came two years after the first one's release. This time the McCallisters were travelling to Florida as a family, but Kevin took the wrong plane by mistake and ended up in New York City. However, even this time the filming locations in Illinois were used, as Winnetka and Evanston were two of Home Alone Filming Locations. Other places included The O'Hare International Airport in Chicago and, of course, New York City.

Source: Still from Home Alone 1 (Amazon Prime)

Read | 'Home Alone 2' Director Chris Columbus Admits Trump 'bullied His Way' Into The Sequel

Home Alone shooting locations for movie 3,4&5

Although movie no. 3,4 and 5 were a part of the same franchise, they did not star Macaulay Culkin as Kevin. The report reveals that the original plans for Home Alone 3 were to see Macaulay return as a teenage Kevin. However, those plans couldn’t be materialised when the actor quit acting in 1994. However Home Alone 3 filming locations were in Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Evanston, Illinois. Home Alone 4 and Home Alone 5 were television movies and cameras for these two films were rolled in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Read | 'Home Alone' Has A Plot Hole Which Even Its Director Could Not Explain; Find Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.