'Schitt's Creek' Star Catherine O'Hara's Involvement In 'Home Alone 2' Astonishes Fans

Schitt's Creek star Catherine O’Hara has become a viral sensation after she recreated her Home Alone 2 fainting scene on her TikTok account. This viral video by the comedy legend became an instant hit amongst the younger Schitt’s Creek fans. A bulk of the youngest lot of Schitt’s Creek fans didn’t know that the actor who they adore as Moira Rose was also Macauly Culkin’s on-screen mother in the film series, until recently. After the realization of the same, a bunch of young fans of the show took to Twitter in order to share their astonishment.

Here are some of the reactions to the video of Catherine O'Hara in Home Alone 2 and the present-day Catherine :

Catherine O’Hara as the eccentric mom in Beetlejuice walked so Catherine O’Hara as the eccentric mom in Schitt’s Creek could run pic.twitter.com/dpzxpurNXH — Victoria (@VictoriaRose_29) November 29, 2020

Gen Z just learning Catherine O'Hara was a legend long before Schitt's Creek pic.twitter.com/J57WsQap6T — Jennifer Klemann (@JennKlemann) December 1, 2020

catherine o’hara appreciation post, she’s given us sally/shock, kate mccallister, delia deetz & moira rose 🤍 pic.twitter.com/cl3FyJLyLl — joseph °o° (@stussyjoseph) December 1, 2020

catherine o' hara is an absolute treasure pic.twitter.com/Yt5hpf5yhP — sammie (@cobwebkitten) December 1, 2020

People are FINALLY recognizing the stunner that is my IDOL #CatherineOhara & I’m so happy😭That #iconic voice in my childhood favs. Day-O was *chefs kiss*. I want Cookie’s confidence! & Moira Rose has vastly infLUenceD my auDiBly arTicULaTed leXiCoN.🖤

If U agree scream “KEVIN”! pic.twitter.com/GagAMBSmyn — Davi (@DaviCrimmins) December 1, 2020

It is clear from the tweets above that the younger lot, who is more colloquially known as Gen Z, has just begun making connections regarding Catherine O’Hara’s filmography after the Home Alone 2 fainting scene went viral.

"OMG Catherine O'Hara was also in Home Alone/Beetlejuice?!" is trending—

What is wrong with Gen X's parenting of Gen Z? pic.twitter.com/46aBOXb5Tw — Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) December 1, 2020

who are these uncultured swines that don’t know #CatherineOhara is in Beetlejuice & Home Alone? 🤨🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/Hjy3m6W1kz — Sam Jam 🚺 (@Sammm_Jammm) December 1, 2020

I am curious if those that lost their mind finding out @SchittsCreek #moirarose is Kevin Mccallister's mom in #HomeAlone, are ready to learn #CatherineOhara is also the voice of Sally from #nightmarebeforechristmas — Laura Walker (@heysusie) November 25, 2020

At one point, it was believed that Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy was the one who discovered O’Hara. It is something that many fans of the legendary Canadian actress will disagree with. Catherine O’Hara is believed to be the Meryl Streep of Comedy. The actress, who is 66 years of age as of this writing, has appeared in more than 40 movies, many of which have received iconic status.

On the work front, O’Hara will be heard voicing the character of Alma in Extinct. Extinct is an upcoming adventure comedy animated film. The animated feature is going to be directed by David Silverman and Raymond S. Perci. The film will release sometime next year.

