Ellen DeGeneres's Throwback Prom Photo Gives Students A Way To Celebrate Amid Lockdown

Celebrity show host Ellen DeGeneres shared a throwback picture from the high school prom on her official Twitter handle and asked the netizens to flaunt their prom ensembles by sharing a photo. Despite proms rescheduled across several colleges due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ellen’s challenge sparked smile and positivity. The post excited many students who poured a slew of comments showcasing their “almost worn” attires on the social media, and the pictures haven’t stopped since.

"If your prom was supposed to be this weekend, I wanna see your gorgeous prom outfits,' Ellen, 62, wrote in a caption in the post that she also shared on Instagram and Facebook. Soon, netizens flooded the comment section narrating the background story about why they chose the dress. Many were hopeful that they might still get to wear those gorgeous gowns and tuxedos. “Post yours with #ellenprom. I promise you’ll wear them to prom soon”, Ellen encouraged the netizens on the occasion of #NationalPromDay. The post was liked by over a 35.7k people on twitter, and gained over 167k likes on Facebook separately.

Internet shared the experience

“My youngest son is a senior this year. He will be missing out on a senior prom and he was running for prom king”, wrote a mom on Facebook. “My daughter and her friends for their Senior Prom. Everybody was saying that the Prom was so early this year. They were lucky, fortunate, and thankful it was early”, wrote another mom, also sharing the group photo op. “My daughter's junior prom and military ball were cancelled, but we are all safe and making the best out of this situation”, wrote the third mom, while sharing an adorable photo of her daughter trying the prom dress at home.

this is supposed to be mine! i really hope they don’t cancel because it’s my senior year and i am so excited! @TheEllenShow pic.twitter.com/enfiKGeFtO — Kayla (@matchbox20gurl) March 31, 2020

this was supposed to be my senior prom dress :') my boyfriend and i were going to match colors and we were both so excited lol pic.twitter.com/5BtUJJLAqB — nayeli 🐷💞 (@milkisgross33) March 31, 2020

My senior won’t get a prom😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/gIuCD8k2qH — Eveynn (@Eveynn1Eveynn) April 1, 2020

my only picture that continues to carry value 🥰 pic.twitter.com/j4JwkOwUup — Landy (@_itslandy) March 31, 2020

#homeprom with my 3 daughters, 2 boyfriends, and husband this past Saturday. All of us on quarantine. #NationalPromDay pic.twitter.com/TjAJ6aEMVX — LeeAnn Lanterman (@lanterbone01) March 31, 2020

It’s so sad to see it hanging and not being worn this weekend. This is my senior prom and I’m so sad it was cancelled along with my senior trip 😕 pic.twitter.com/oAs1cCEgGO — Alyssa🎢 (@AlyssaJonas01) March 31, 2020

This is prom with all my friends last year!!! pic.twitter.com/bbhB3APpGX — Katie• TPWK (@rkatie200) March 31, 2020

Senior Prom Dress Class of 2020 pic.twitter.com/ttRrefnNXA — Maya Divine (@forever_divine2) March 31, 2020

This is my dress I would have worn to my prom this year! Very upset it’s cancelled pic.twitter.com/9zRtzOz6VK — Natalie (@nathoop33) March 31, 2020

The prom dress of my daughter’s dreams. Sobbing not because prom is canceled this year but because she looks like a million dollars in it 💫 pic.twitter.com/rw2aqdHY5B — Leslie💙Decker (@deckergirl1) March 31, 2020

I was going to wear this dress for my Senior Prom. But, with Senior year now being over I’ll never get the opportunity to go. My bf and I couldn’t attend prom last year. So now we will never get the special moment to go together. pic.twitter.com/WNcLfGF8B7 — G I A N N A 🦋 (@GiannaCocuzza) March 31, 2020

It’s not the best picture. Lol. But this is when I went to prom 6 years ago. Sending all my love to everyone that won’t be able to go to their prom this year. I’m hoping you get your chance. 💙 #NationalPromDay pic.twitter.com/HUcE2mfqaT — Briana Resendez (@resendez_briana) March 31, 2020

Today was supposed to be their wedding day he surprised his fiancé and created a backyard practice wedding pic.twitter.com/Ehtpb4kCgG — LindaG (@linlin0113) April 1, 2020

Hi Ellen! I’m not sure if you’ll see this but this upcoming weekend was supposed to be my senior prom. Unfortunately it was cancelled due to covid-19 but this is the dress I was going to wear! #EllenProm pic.twitter.com/XUpBsUnTIG — soph🍓 (@sophiahinkle16) April 1, 2020

This is my daughter, Madison’s prom dress! pic.twitter.com/JmmycWIGD7 — Jessica Stovall, RN (@JessicaStoval14) April 1, 2020

