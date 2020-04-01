The Debate
Ellen DeGeneres's Throwback Prom Photo Gives Students A Way To Celebrate Amid Lockdown

Television News

Ellen DeGeneres encouraged netizens to share photos on #NationalPromDay. The post was liked by 35.7k people on twitter, and gained over 167k likes on Facebook.

Ellen DeGeneres

Celebrity show host Ellen DeGeneres shared a throwback picture from the high school prom on her official Twitter handle and asked the netizens to flaunt their prom ensembles by sharing a photo. Despite proms rescheduled across several colleges due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ellen’s challenge sparked smile and positivity. The post excited many students who poured a slew of comments showcasing their “almost worn” attires on the social media, and the pictures haven’t stopped since. 

"If your prom was supposed to be this weekend, I wanna see your gorgeous prom outfits,' Ellen, 62, wrote in a caption in the post that she also shared on Instagram and Facebook. Soon, netizens flooded the comment section narrating the background story about why they chose the dress. Many were hopeful that they might still get to wear those gorgeous gowns and tuxedos. “Post yours with #ellenprom. I promise you’ll wear them to prom soon”, Ellen encouraged the netizens on the occasion of #NationalPromDay. The post was liked by over a 35.7k people on twitter, and gained over 167k likes on Facebook separately.

Internet shared the experience

“My youngest son is a senior this year. He will be missing out on a senior prom and he was running for prom king”, wrote a mom on Facebook. “My daughter and her friends for their Senior Prom. Everybody was saying that the Prom was so early this year. They were lucky, fortunate, and thankful it was early”, wrote another mom, also sharing the group photo op. “My daughter's junior prom and military ball were cancelled, but we are all safe and making the best out of this situation”, wrote the third mom, while sharing an adorable photo of her daughter trying the prom dress at home. 

