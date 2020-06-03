Pink Supports Billie Eilish's 'Black Lives Matter' Quote, Leaves Fans Divided

American singer Pink's remarks on the Black Lives Matter protests have sparked a debate among her fans. The What About Us singer reposted singer Billie Eilish’s quote about the current protests in the US. Pink received backlash as she supported Eilish's statement criticising the "All Lives Matter" slogan. Find out Pink's fans' comments regarding her reposting Eilish's quote here.

The Black Lives Matter protests are getting support all across the globe. For the past few days, many U.S. citizens have been marching in the Black Lives Matter protests. The protests started against police brutality and white supremacy in the wake of the murder of an African-American man named George Floyd. Floyd died in police custody and the video of his murder led to the worldwide protests.

Many celebrities and artists have been showing their vocal support to the Black Lives Matter protests started due to this murder. Many of them have been using social media to create awareness about the situation and also criticising people who are quoting “All Lives Matter’ amidst these protests. Singer Pink is now the latest celebrity to clap back at this statement.

Pink reposted Eilish’s message stating, “I’ve been trying to take this week to figure out a way to address this delicately. I have an enormous platform and I try really hard to be respectful and time to think through what I say and how I say it”. She added, “But **** ******* **** I’m just going to start talking”.

She continued her message and stated that she will lose her mind if she hears even one of her followers saying “All Lives Matter”. She also told her fans to “stop making everything about yourself. You are not in need. You are not in danger”. Check out Pink’s entire reposted quote here.

After Pink posted this message, many fans appreciated her for supporting the black lives matter cause. Some fans did not agree with her. Many of them explained to her why it is important to say, “All Lives Matter” and not just support a cause like “Black Lives Matter”.

One fan wrote, “I am not sure why it’s a trigger to say all lives matter because it’s the truth”. “George Floyd was Black but he was more than that. He was a human being and should be relatable to all of us”. “I see it as bad cops (of many different race) were involved. It’s about the value of life beyond labels”.

Another fan wrote, “Another celebrity telling people what to think. Let people think what they believe”. While one fan condemned the looting taking place during these protests. She wrote, “I don’t understand the looting. Those people didn’t do a friggin thing. So just take your anger out on people just trying to live. I hate looters. Looting is not a positive way”.

