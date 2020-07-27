Rebel Wilson Flaunts Her Summer Body In Lime Green Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun

Hollywood actor Rebel Wilson took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her summer body. Wilson, who has been on ‘The Year of Health’, looks stunning in a Lime Green coloured bikini. The actor can be seen soaking up some sun as she enjoyed her time outdoors. Check out Rebel Wilson’s photos.

Rebel Wilson’s Bikini photos

Rebel Wilson made heads turn as she wore a skimpy Lime Green coloured bikini. The Pitch Perfect actor wore a blue coloured baseball cap and let her hair down in the picture. She covered her eyes with a pair of dark coloured shades as a post for the lens in a swimming pool. The 40-year-old actor shared a similar picture on her Instagram story and put a sticker that read ‘summertime’ alongside the picture.

(Image credits: Rebel Wilson Instagram)

Rebel Wilson’s photos

Rebel Wilson shared yet another picture of herself having a good time as she soaked up the sun. She wore a hat and flaunted a no-makeup look on her social media account. She captioned the picture with Drake’s popular lyrics from the song, Hotline Bling. She wrote the lyrics, “you used to call me on my cell phone,” which earned her a pat of appreciation from her Pitch Perfect co-star Anna Camp.

(Image credits: Rebel Wilson Instagram)

At the beginning of this year, the Isn't It Romantic actor Rebel Wilson in January stated that her 2020 is going to be ‘The Year of Health’. She mentioned that she is going to try to make healthier choices and bring positive changes in her life this year. In another social media post, she urged her fans to keep going on towards their goals. She encouraged her fans to give a little bit of effort each day and added that she realises that it can be frustrating on some days.

In the post, she mentioned, “I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress... but good things are coming your way.” [sic] She went on to say that she is working for a healthier lifestyle and is planning to get things done career-wise as well. Towards the end of the post, she wrote that both the things that she wants to achieve require a ‘daily effort’ and there are ‘constant setbacks’. However, she ensured her fans that she is working hard.

