'Ray Donovan' Cast: Why Did Abby Quit The American Drama? Read Other Details

The American drama Ray Donavan has entertained the audiences for almost seven years. The drama went-off air in early January. The drama can now be streamed on Prime Video. The creator of the show Ann Biderman has contributed to putting together the crime thriller drama. Ray Donavan has seven seasons and 82 episodes which are now available on the OTT platform.

Showtime defines the show as, “Set in the sprawling mecca of the rich and famous, Ray Donovan does the dirty work for LA's top power players. The one-hour series stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Liev Schreiber in his first lead television role as the go-to guy who makes the problems of the city's celebrities, superstar athletes, and business moguls disappear. This powerful drama unfolds when his father, played by Oscar-winner Jon Voight, is unexpectedly released from prison, setting off a chain of events that shakes the Donovan family to its core.”

Who are Ray Donavan cast members?

Liev Schreiber

Liev Schreiber is an Irish-American actor essaying the titular role of Raymond Donovan or Ray Donavan. Like mentioned before, the drama is about Ray' illicit businesses to get his clients the best of what they need.

Why did Abby leave Ray Donovan?

Paula Malcomson essays the role of Ray's wife for most seasons. However, she quit the drama before season six. For most episodes between seasons 1–5, she can be seen essaying the role of Abigail.

Eddie Marsan

Eddie Marsan is essaying the role of Terrence or Terry Donovan in the reel story. He is Ray's older brother in the show and also a confidante of the lead character. In the show, he has Parkinson's disease and also had a glorious career in boxing in the past.

Dash Mihok

Showtime describes Dash's character, "Bunchy is the most vulnerable of the Donovan brothers. Molested as a child by his local priest, he has battled with psychological and addiction issues his whole adult life. This vulnerability leaves him dangerously susceptible to the charms of those who just want to take advantage of him, particularly his father Mickey."

Pooch Hall

Pooch Hall essayed the role of Daryll Donovan. He is Ray's younger half-brother.

Steven Bauer

Avi Rudin played by Steven Bauer is undoubtedly Ray's right-hand man and most trusted partner. He is well trained in combat and arms. However, the actor Steven quit the show before season six.

Katherine Moennig

Katherine Moennig essays the role of Lena Burnham. She is a smart woman who can read between the lines easily. In the story, she is Ray's investigative assistant and a dependable co-worker.

Kerris Dorsey

Kerris Dorsey essayed the role of Bridget Donovan. He is Ray's daughter and also a rebel in the story.

