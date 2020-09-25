'Heart Attack 2' Cast Features Some Popular Names From The South Cinema Space

Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde or Heart Attack 2 features south Indian actor Nithiin alongside Nithya Menen and Isha Talwar in the lead roles. The Vijay Kumar Konda directorial also features Jwala Gutta, who marked a special appearance in the Ding Ding Ding song.

Upon its release in 2013, the romantic comedy movie emerged to be a commercial success. It also got a Kannada remake Khushi Khushiyagi. Moreover, Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde was dubbed in the Hindi language as Heart Attack 2. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about the cast of Heart Attack 2. Read on:

The cast of Heart Attack 2

Here is everything about the Heart Attack 2 cast that you must check out-

Nithin as Karthik

Nithin plays the role of a carefree young man, Karthik, who falls in love with Sruthi. But a series of comedic events lead him to call Sravani, thinking her to be Sruthi. However, later on, he reunites with Sravani.

Nithya Menen as Sravani

Nithya Menen portrays Sravani, whom Karthik confuses to be Sruthi. Soon, Sravani is attracted to him and the misunderstanding between the duo is soon cleared. So, she plans to seek revenge from him for putting her through pain and confusion. But Karthik realises his feelings and proposes to her in the end.

Isha Talwar as Sruthi

Initially, Karthik falls for Sruthi after seeing her at a wedding. However, the confusion between Karthik and Pandu makes him lose track of Sruthi, who later falls in love with Madhu. She also unites with him.

Ali as Pandu

Pandu is Karthik’s close friend, who tries to introduce him to Sruthi. His wife attempts to help Karthik. But Pandu hands over the wrong number to him, which turns out to be Sravani’s.

Madhunandan as Madhu

Madhu is a close friend of Karthik. The latter helps the former in getting a girl’s attention. But as the truth unfolds, Karthik realises that he was not talking to Sruthi at all. As Madhu and Sruthi get together, they have to face many obstacles in their relationship. But as soon as Madhu’s doubts clear, they get back together and live happily.

